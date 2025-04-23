Supreme Court to observe two-minute silence to honour victims of Pahalgam terror attack

As the country continues to mourn Tuesday’s gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday will be observing a two-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the tragic attack.

According to a circular issued by the Administrative Security Branch, the tribute will be observed from 2:00 PM across the Court and its Registry, in silence, to honour the victims of the terror incident, including tourists, in the Union Territory.

The Supreme Court’s gesture came amid nationwide mourning following the attack in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on Tuesday. Political leaders, civil society organisations, and institutions across the country have condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims’ families.

The attack, which unfolded on Tuesday in the picturesque Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, turned a place once known for its tranquillity into a site of mourning. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Baisaran meadow, the site of the attack that claimed the lives of innocent tourists. The Union Home Minister arrived at the terror site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence. He was briefed about the incident by security officials.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister also paid his tribute to the victims of the attack by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

Shah also met with the families of the victim members. Their faces etched with profound sorrow, pleading with the Home Minister, as they quivered with grief, expressing the depth of their pain following the tragic loss of their loved ones in the attack.

Meanwhile, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visited the Pahalgam terror attack site today to support the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police in probing what is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years.

The NIA team – led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer – visited Baisaran a day after terrorists gunned down a group of tourists in the picturesque meadow, which is located around five kilometres from Pahalgam town in Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Official sources privy to the development told ANI that “the NIA team members will be assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation.” (ANI)