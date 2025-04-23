Dogra Front stages protest in Jammu, demands retaliation over Pahalgam attack

Workers of the Dogra Front held a fiery protest in Jammu on Wednesday, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack on tourists.

Carrying the Indian national flag, protestors marched through the streets, raising slogans such as “Pakistan Haye Haye”. Sloganeering also included “Chup na baitho” and “Pakistan pe hamla karo”, calling for a decisive attack on Pakistan in response to the brutal killings.

The demonstration was charged with anger and grief. The Dogra Front also directly appealed to the Hindu community. In a strong slogan, they declared, “Jis Hindu ka khoon na khaule, woh khoon nahi, woh paani hai”. This is a call for emotional and collective awakening within the Hindu community.

Before, members of various Hindu organisations, along with BJP leaders, are also protesting in Jammu against the Pahalgam attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

Minister Shah paid his tribute to the victims of the attack, which had left the Kashmir Valley and the nation in collective grief and deep mourning, by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony in Srinagar. The Union Home Minister also visited Pahalgam following his meeting with the victim’s family.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Union Home Minister chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack after he reached Srinagar in the evening yesterday. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared. Amit Shah also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident

In New Delhi, PM Modi arrived in the national capital, cutting short his state visit to Saudi Arabia, following the terrorist attack. PM Modi was on a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Moments after his arrival in Delhi, the Prime Minister held a briefing at the Palam Airport with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials, in view of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The tragedy that has shaken not just Kashmir but the entire country took place yesterday, where innocent tourists were killed, making it one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Meanwhile, in solidarity with the victims’ families and condemnation of the attack, political parties as well as traders’ unions in the region today have collectively called for a complete shutdown in the Kashmir valley. (ANI)