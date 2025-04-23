Strict instructions given to Airlines to avoid any fare surges: Civil Aviation Minister after Pahalgam terror attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Wednesday said the government is making efforts to ensure the safe travel of tourists from Srinagar and also issued “strict instructions” to Airlines to avoid any fare surges.

He also stated that all airlines operating from Srinagar have “waived cancellation and rescheduling charges to support passengers.”

The minister’s response came after flight ticket prices “rose sharply” following the news of the terrorist attack on Tuesday evening, apparently due to heavy demand. Airfares to major Indian cities have since skyrocketed. Searches on the websites of airline operators either show elevated ticket prices or indicate that tickets are sold out.

In a post on X, Naidu said, “In the wake of the tragic terror attack, we are constantly making efforts to ensure safe travel of tourists from Srinagar. Strict instructions were given to Airline companies to avoid any fare surges, Fares are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels.”

“In addition to the four extra flights already announced, three more flights to Delhi have been added for today–IndiGo 6E 3203 (Dep: 1700, Arrival: 1800), IndiGo 6E 3103 (Dep: 1800, Arrival: 1930), and a SpiceJet flight scheduled to depart at 10:30 PM. All airlines operating from Srinagar have waived cancellation and rescheduling charges to support passengers,” Naidu said.

The Civil Aviation Minister further said that food and water are being provided at the airport, and an extra tent has been set up outside for those waiting.

“Between 6 AM and 12 PM today, Srinagar Airport handled 20 Departures with 3337 Pax. I am personally monitoring the situation and in constant touch with Home Ministry and airline operators. This is a time for solidarity. We stand with every citizen and will ensure all support needed,” he said.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij termed the attack a “sad incident”, asserting that the perpetrators will get a befitting reply.

“This is a very sad incident. But I want to tell you that this is now PM Narendra Modi’s India. I don’t know where it will happen, when it will happen and how it will happen, but I know one thing that they will be given such a befitting reply that they will neither dare to commit such an incident nor will those who send them ever think about it,” Anil Vij said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded.

Earlier today, Shah visited the affected area of Baisaran meadow where the attack took place. The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence. (ANI)