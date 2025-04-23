Nepali killed in Pahalgam was on tour with mother, sister and in-laws, says octogenarian grandparents

Grandparents of the 27-year-old Sudip Neupane are in sorrow and pain. The octogenarians are in a state of shock and dismay as they lost their grandchild in a terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu-Kashmir on Tuesday.

Sudip, along with his mother, sister and brother-in-law, was attacked by terrorists while they were visiting the Mini-Switzerland of India- Pahalgam, when the terrorists opened fire, claiming the life of a 27-year-old.

“They were there on vacation. The mother, son, daughter and in-law are safe, he got shot and killed,” 89-year-old Khemananda Neupane told ANI as she sat on the bench outside the home where Sudip had grown up in Rupandehi district.

Sudip, along with his mother, Rima Pandey, Sister Sushma, and Brother-in-law Ujjwal Kafle, had started off for Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, 19 April, for a visit.

Sudip had completed his Health Assistant (HA) studies and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Public Health (BPH) from Kathmandu, and had been working on an oral-health project at Adhunik Samaj Dental. As per the family, Sudip was asked about his religion and then shot at.

“He was asked whether he was a Muslim or Hindu, and he said I am a Hindu and then they shot him. I have been informed accordingly,” the grandfather told ANI as he wiped tears.

The octogenarians who live in the ancestral home of Sudip, some 10 kilometres away from the new residence where he, along with his mother Rima, has been living, heard the news earlier Wednesday morning.

“Earlier this morning, the son and daughter-in-law came to know about it, and then they informed us. I am in complete shock. They occasionally used to come here as they now reside in Kalikanagar. He had visited me about four months back in month of January (Magh), while going back he had said, ‘Grandmother if you fall ill then inform me’,” the 82-year-old grandmother Sewakali Neupane told ANI.

According to Nepal’s Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, the mother of Sudip-Rima, also sustained injuries in the incident. The foreign minister announced the injury of the deceased mother as she confirmed the fatality earlier on Wednesday morning.

“My nephew, his mother, sister and brother-in-law, were on a visit to Jammu Kashmir. The Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists asked them their religion- whether you’re Hindu or Muslim, on replying to be Hindu, Sudip was gunned down- we have been informed. We are in deep sorrow and aghast,” Tejilal Neupane, the Uncle of deceased Sudip Neupane, told ANI.

“The Government of India should give compensation, and we expect a more secure environment while going on to visit Jammu and Kashmir,” Tejilal added.

Following Tuesday’s attack, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express condolences.

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), PM Oli wrote, “Had a conversation with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to extend heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. I reaffirmed Nepal’s strong solidarity with India in opposing such brutal acts. I appreciate his sincere condolences on the death of a Nepali national.”

During the call, Prime Minister Oli condemned the attack in strong terms and reiterated Nepal’s firm commitment to standing with India in the fight against terrorism. Both leaders expressed sorrow over the loss of the Nepali citizen, highlighting the deep human impact of transnational violence. (ANI)