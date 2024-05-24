“Strengthened our organization in Kashmir after delimitation,” says BJP’s Ashok Koul ahead of polling for Anantnag-Rajouri seat

Ahead of polling in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency on May 25, Jammu and Kashmir BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul said that the party has strengthened its organization in Kashmir after the delimitation exercise.

Speaking to ANI a day ahead of the polling, Koul also appealed to people to come out and vote on the polling day.

“…After delimitation, South Kashmir seat’s configuration has changed. It has never been won by the BJP. But the BJP has strengthened its organization in Kashmir and that can be seen. In 2014 and 2019, we struggled to have people work on polling booths for us but today we have gained much strength and are working on what the party has decided. It will give the results…,” Koul said.

“People have voted in large numbers in this year’s election, I appeal to people to come out and vote even more on the day of the polling. And to vote in the favour of the candidate for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed…,” he added.

Both the BJP and Congress have not fielded their candidates in Kashmir. The Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the National Conference which has fielded candidates in all three seats of Kashmir.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Mian Altaf of the National Conference are some of the key candidates in the constituency.

Earlier, the polling in the region was scheduled for May 7 in the third phase but the the EC postponed it citing adverse weather conditions causing accessibility issues.

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 5 Lok Sabha seats, including Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur, and Jammu. The voting in Jammu and Kashmir is being held in five phases.

Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases till June 1. Polling for five phases has already been concluded. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)