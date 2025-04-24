Developing Story

Udhampur Encounter: One Soldier killed, Operation On

A soldier has been killed in the ongoing encounter in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur, Army said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Army’s White Knight Corps, said that the soldier was injured during the initial exchange of fire and later succumbed to his injuries.

“Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with police was launched today in Basantgarh. Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued,” the Army said.

It said that one of soldier sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts.

The Army added that the operations is still going on—(KNO)

