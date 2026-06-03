STORM FURY SWEEPS KASHMIR

One dead, apple orchards ravaged

Growers say back-to-back hailstorms have devastated fruit industry

MeT warns of more turbulent weather till June 6

Abid Bashir

Srinagar, Jun 02: One person died, another was critically injured, dozens of tourists were stranded, and apple orchards across the Valley suffered fresh damage as a powerful spell of rain, hailstorms, and gusty winds lashed Kashmir on Tuesday.

The worst-hit incident was reported from Ganjiwara in Janglat Mandi area of Anantnag district of south Kashmir, where a tree uprooted by strong winds collapsed on a couple during the afternoon storm.

Officials identified the deceased as Mohammad Rafiq Kujwal of Brariangan, Shangus in Anantnag, while his wife sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rescue officials said emergency teams rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and carried out rescue operations amid heavy rain and intense winds. Meanwhile, teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued dozens of tourists who were stranded at Dal Lake in Srinagar amid gusty winds

Large parts of Srinagar witnessed heavy rain coupled with hailstorm activity during the afternoon, reducing visibility and disrupting traffic movement. However, no major loss of life or property was reported from the city.

Officials said SDRF personnel remained on alert throughout the day as weather conditions deteriorated rapidly across south and central Kashmir areas. In Central Kashmir, continuous rainfall caused the Sukhnag diversion in Beerwah to overflow, forcing authorities to suspend both vehicular and pedestrian movement as a precautionary measure. Water levels in several streams and local nallahs also rose sharply following the intense showers.

Chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, Bashir Ahmad Basheer, said apple orchards and several other crops have suffered extensive losses due to recurring hailstorm activity this season.

“Many orchard belts in south and north Kashmir have witnessed severe hailstorms in recent weeks. Apples at the early fruit stage, along with cherries, pears and other crops, have been badly affected,” Basheer said.

He said growers were already struggling with rising input costs and unpredictable climatic conditions, and repeated weather shocks were worsening the crisis for the horticulture sector. “It is high time that the government announces a comprehensive package to compensate the losses suffered by farmers and orchardists,” Basheer said. “Every district of Kashmir has suffered immensely due to back-to-back hailstorms and gusty winds.”

Farmers from several districts said hailstones bruised tender fruit and damaged leaves and branches, raising fears of a decline in production this year.

Abdul Rashid, an apple grower from Shopian, said repeated hailstorms have left orchardists distressed and helpless.

“We work in orchards throughout the year, but within minutes, hailstorms destroy everything. Small apples have been bruised, and many fruits have fallen from trees. If such weather continues, growers will suffer massive losses this season,” he said.

Another farmer from Baramulla said vegetable fields and apple orchards also suffered damage in some areas due to strong winds and heavy rainfall. The changing weather patterns and increasing frequency of extreme weather events have become a growing concern for Kashmir’s farming and horticulture sectors, which form the backbone of the Valley’s rural economy.

A mild cloudburst was reported from Thatri area of Doda district in Jammu where many vehicles got stuck in the muddy water. However, there was no report of any loss to life or property.

According to the MeT Srinagar forecast, June 6 may witness cloudy conditions with brief showers at a few places. From June 7 to 10, weather conditions are likely to turn hot and dry across Jammu and Kashmir.

The MeT department has issued an advisory asking people to stay indoors during thunderstorms and lightning activity and avoid boating and shikara rides during gusty weather conditions.

The latest weather spell has once again deepened concerns among fruit growers, especially after repeated hailstorms over the past few weeks caused widespread damage to orchards in both south and north Kashmir.