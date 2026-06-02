Kashmir to have tech-driven rescue mission to prevent drowning incidents

Smart rescue vehicles, water scooters, drone-based search systems in pipeline: SSP SDRF

Abid Bashir

Srinagar, Jun 01: As drowning incidents continue to cast a shadow over Kashmir’s summers, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is preparing to launch a technology-driven rescue mission aimed at saving lives through faster response, modern equipment and expanded ground presence across the Valley’s vulnerable water bodies.

With eight drowning incidents reported in recent days alone, officials said the need for rapid and efficient rescue operations has become more urgent than ever in a region crisscrossed by rivers, streams, lakes and canals. The latest incident took place on Sunday (May 31), at Lidder river in Pahalgam, when a father drowned after saving his son, who had slipped into the river. The body is yet to be retrieved. On Monday (June 01), a boy drowned to death while bathing in Nigeen Lake, Srinagar.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SDRF, Masroor Ahmad Mir, told Rising Kashmir that the force is working on a comprehensive plan to strengthen rescue capabilities by introducing smart Quick Response Team (QRT) vehicles, rescue water scooters and advanced search-payload drones capable of locating missing persons in difficult terrains and water bodies.

“The primary aim is to decrease response time and save precious lives. In emergencies, every minute matters. We also urge people to contact SDRF helplines immediately in case of any incident and not wait, because delays often reduce rescue chances,” Mir said.

The Valley’s geography presents unique challenges for rescuers. From the Jhelum River and Dal Lake to deep irrigation canals, mountain streams and scattered ponds, Kashmir has hundreds of water bodies that become high-risk zones particularly during the summer months when tourist activity, picnics and local outings increase sharply.

The SSP said the proposed rescue modernisation plan is designed not only for urban areas but also for remote tourist destinations where response time often becomes a challenge due to distance and terrain.

At present, the SDRF strength in the entire Kashmir region stands at around 550 personnel, with teams deployed across multiple districts and emergency locations. All teams from various districts of Kashmir recently did a commendable job by taking part in the massive rescue operation at Gulmarg when Gandola witnessed a major snag, leaving 320 tourists stranded mid-air

Officials in the SDRF said that the government is now planning a significant expansion in manpower and operational coverage to meet growing rescue demands.

As part of the future roadmap, nearly 300 tourist locations across Kashmir are expected to have dedicated Quick Response Teams in phases, officials said. The idea is to create a decentralised emergency rescue network capable of reaching accident spots swiftly before situations turn fatal.

In Srinagar’s Dal Lake, SDRF teams are already maintaining a visible presence through rescue boats and QRT deployments, particularly during peak tourist hours.

Officials said these deployments have helped respond quickly to several emergencies and have become a model for future expansion in other vulnerable areas. “Kashmir has hundreds of water bodies, and it is not possible to keep SDRF men deployed everywhere. People have to play a role by acting swiftly whenever there is any drowning incident,” they said.

Officials believe technology-backed rescue systems can significantly improve survival chances, especially in cases involving tourists, children and accidental slips into fast-flowing streams.

The renewed focus on rescue preparedness comes amid growing public concern over repeated drowning incidents witnessed across Kashmir every summer. Many of these incidents occur during family outings near rivers or while tourists attempt risky photography and recreational activities around water bodies. The SDRF has repeatedly appealed to people to avoid venturing close to deep waters, particularly in unfamiliar locations and areas lacking safety barriers.

Officials said awareness campaigns, increased patrolling and better coordination with local administrations will also form part of the broader strategy to reduce drowning incidents in the Valley.