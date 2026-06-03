LG closely monitoring Kishtwar, Doda flash floods

Directs DCs to remain on high alert, condoles woman’s lightning death

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 02: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said he was closely monitoring the situation arising from flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in Kishtwar and Doda. He directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of both districts to remain on high alert and swiftly restore essential amenities.

In a post on X, Sinha said, “Spoke with Deputy Commissioners of Kishtwar and Doda regarding the flash floods caused by heavy rainfall. Fortunately, no loss of life or property damage has been reported. Emergency response teams have been directed to remain on high alert and continuously monitor the situation.”

The Lieutenant Governor directed both DCs to swiftly restore roads, highways and water pipelines. He said field staff and specialised medical teams are on high alert, and damage assessments will begin as soon as field verification is complete.

Sinha also expressed condolences to the bereaved family of Pinki Devi from Khuddhar Doda, who tragically passed away due to a lightning strike. He directed the Deputy Commissioner of Doda to provide immediate relief and assistance to the family.