Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency records 5.07 percent till 9am

Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency has recorded 5.07 poll percentage till 09:00 am. The voting began in the morning at 07:00 am and will continue till 06:00 pm.

They said the polling stations are witnessing gradual increase of voters in all segments of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

Giving segment wise details, the officials said that Central Shalteng recorded 3.16%, Chadoora 9.62 %, Char-e-Shareef 8.30%, Channapora 2.77%, Eidgah 4.70%, Ganderbal 8.83%, Habba Kadal 2.10%, Hazratbal 3.55%, Kangan (ST) 7.89%, Khan Sahib 6.70%, Khanyar 0.00%, Lal Chowk 3.23%, Pampore 4.61%, Pulwama – 5.14%, Rajpora 5.87%, Shopian 7.03%, Tral 3.70% and Zadibal 3.25%. (KNS)