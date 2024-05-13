Breaking

Emotional Scenes Unfold at Pulwama Polling Station as Women Voters Break Into Tears

Javid Sofi
Pulwama, May 13: Emotional scenes unfolded at a polling station in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, as women voters were moved to tears during the ongoing elections. At Tahab polling station, situated near Waheed ur Rehman’s native village of Naira, a poignant moment occurred when an elderly woman voter, Nisara, was overcome with emotion upon seeing the arrival of the PDP candidate.

Witnesses reported that Nisara immediately broke into tears as she caught sight of the PDP candidate making his way to the polling booth. Overwhelmed with emotion, she began fervently praying for the candidate’s success, with tears streaming down her face. Moved by her display of emotion, other women voters present at the polling station joined in her prayers, creating a powerful and touching moment of solidarity.

The emotional scene captured on video was shared by the PDP candidate on social media platforms. The caption accompanying the video reads witness the power of emotions turn into turnout.

 

