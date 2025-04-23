KU Students and Scholars Protest Against Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar, April 23 : Students and scholars of the University of Kashmir held a peaceful protest on campus today to strongly condemn the inhuman and barbaric attack that took place in Pahalgam. The demonstration was organized to express deep solidarity with the victims, their families, and with humanity at large.

The participants raised slogans and carried placards denouncing violence and calling for peace and justice. The protest reflected the collective grief and outrage of the academic community over the tragic incident that has shaken the conscience of the region.

The protest was held under the supervision of the Chief Proctor of the University of Kashmir, Dr. Imtiyaz, who ensured the peaceful conduct of the demonstration and emphasized the importance of standing united against all forms of violence.