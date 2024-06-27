ACB books JKP DySP in disproportionate assets case

Jammu, June 26: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu has registered a case against a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the J&K Police for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

This action follows a secret verification conducted into allegations against Chanchal Singh against whom the ACB Jammu has registered a case FIR No. 08/2024.

The verification revealed that Singh, during his tenure at lucrative posts and through alleged corrupt practices, accumulated various movable and immovable properties in his name, the names of his family members, and relatives, as well as benami properties, the bureau said in a statement issued here, adding, “These assets include residential houses, plots, shops, business establishments in different districts of Jammu province, and two hotels in Kullu (Manali), Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, he is alleged to have acquired substantial bank balances and valuables.”

During the investigation, the ACB said it obtained search warrants from the court and conducted searches at the residences and offices of Singh, his family members, and relatives. These searches spanned different districts in Jammu province, Srinagar, and Manali. Incriminating documents and valuables were found and seized for investigation purposes.

Notably, during the searches at the hotels in Manali, an agreement to sell dated February 25, 2022, was recovered. This agreement, executed between Ved Parkash of Shimla and Rekha Devi, the wife of Chanchal Singh, detailed the purchase of 12.03 hectares (approximately 240 kanals) of land in Kullu, Manali, for a total consideration of Rs 2.85 crores.

“An advance payment of Rs 50 lakhs was made, with Rs 25 lakhs paid through cheques and Rs 25 lakhs in cash. Additionally, during the search conducted at Hatli, Kathua, documents pertaining to benami properties in the form of a will deed for a substantial land area were also recovered,” the ACB said, adding that the searches at various locations are still in progress as the investigation continues.