Jammu

SMVDU student excels in GATE 2025 Physics exams

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Jammu, April 08: Sadhvi Sharma, a student of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) from Dhangri, Rajouri, has qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 in Physics, conducted by IIT Roorkee. The result was recently declared by the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE.
Sadhvi, enrolled in the Integrated B.Sc. (Hons.)–M.Sc. Physics programme (Batch 2020) at the School of Physics, achieved an All India Rank of 1210 with a score of 33.33 marks in the General category. The qualifying cut-off for the General category was 26.8. Ram Prakash, Head of the School of Physics, along with faculty members, congratulated her on this notable accomplishment and wished her continued success in her future endeavours.

 

 

You Might Also Like

Efforts on to achieve Carbon Neutral Panchayats in Doda

Jammu’s Jamboo Zoo, largest in North India, to open in April

7 students injured in Udhampur road accident

Bhalla oversees security measures for EVMs in Jammu-Reasi PC

Mulwarwan fire mishap: Member Secretary J&K LSA holds virtual meeting with Secretary Kishtwar LSA

Share This Article
Previous Article J&K Bank ties-up with Escorts Kubota Ltd to boost agricultural financing
Next Article Govt confirms settlement of over 2,200 forest rights’ claims
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Zojila Tunnel Project: Engagement of local youth in construction echoes in LA
Kashmir
Ganderbal gears up for Amarnath Yatra
Kashmir
SSCL operates 100 e-buses across Srinagar: Govt
City
Dr. Hakim Irfan bags cardiology fellowship by SCAI, USA
City