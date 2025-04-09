SMVDU student excels in GATE 2025 Physics exams

Jammu, April 08: Sadhvi Sharma, a student of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) from Dhangri, Rajouri, has qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 in Physics, conducted by IIT Roorkee. The result was recently declared by the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE.

Sadhvi, enrolled in the Integrated B.Sc. (Hons.)–M.Sc. Physics programme (Batch 2020) at the School of Physics, achieved an All India Rank of 1210 with a score of 33.33 marks in the General category. The qualifying cut-off for the General category was 26.8. Ram Prakash, Head of the School of Physics, along with faculty members, congratulated her on this notable accomplishment and wished her continued success in her future endeavours.