Jammu

Govt confirms settlement of over 2,200 forest rights’ claims

Poonch, Shopian lead in individual and community settlements

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
2 Min Read

Jammu, April 08: The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday disclosed district-wise data on the settlement of forest rights claims across the Union Territory during the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly.
In its response, the government revealed that 1,860 Individual Forest Rights (IFR) claims and 402 Community Forest Rights (CFR) claims have been settled over the past two years. Poonch district recorded the highest number of individual claims settled at 1,129, followed by Anantnag with 308 and Shopian with 181. Shopian also topped the list in terms of community claims settled, with 186 cases cleared, while Langate and Budgam followed with 50 and 19 settlements, respectively.
A detailed district-wise breakdown was presented, reflecting steady progress in regions such as Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Pulwama, Kulgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Srinagar, Baramulla and Kupwara.
Amid questions about administrative oversight, the government clarified that the Forest Department serves as the Nodal Agency for the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in J&K— a divergence from other states and union territories where the Tribal Affairs Department typically leads the process. This designation stems from Government Order No. 1080-JK(GAD) of 2020, dated December 1, 2020. Committees have been established at the State, District, and Sub-Division levels to monitor FRA execution. The Gram Sabha is central to the process, responsible for initiating, verifying, and forwarding claims for review and final approval. Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to the act’s implementation, the Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment stated that the Forest Department is actively engaged in awareness campaigns, training sessions, and data compilation efforts to ensure effective delivery of forest rights across Jammu and Kashmir.

 

You Might Also Like

CS Dullo addresses ‘National Pensioners Day’ celebrations

JKBOSE conducts ‘National Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Examination’

Over 10L pilgrims visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in 2 months of 2024

GDC Vijaypur organises Road Safety Awareness Campaign

Samoon for achieving 100 pc enrolment in govt polytechnics

Share This Article
Previous Article SMVDU student excels in GATE 2025 Physics exams
Next Article Dir Seri flags off first mulberry plant consignment to Gurez, Tulail
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Zojila Tunnel Project: Engagement of local youth in construction echoes in LA
Kashmir
Ganderbal gears up for Amarnath Yatra
Kashmir
SSCL operates 100 e-buses across Srinagar: Govt
City
Dr. Hakim Irfan bags cardiology fellowship by SCAI, USA
City