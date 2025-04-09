Govt confirms settlement of over 2,200 forest rights’ claims

Jammu, April 08: The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday disclosed district-wise data on the settlement of forest rights claims across the Union Territory during the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly.

In its response, the government revealed that 1,860 Individual Forest Rights (IFR) claims and 402 Community Forest Rights (CFR) claims have been settled over the past two years. Poonch district recorded the highest number of individual claims settled at 1,129, followed by Anantnag with 308 and Shopian with 181. Shopian also topped the list in terms of community claims settled, with 186 cases cleared, while Langate and Budgam followed with 50 and 19 settlements, respectively.

A detailed district-wise breakdown was presented, reflecting steady progress in regions such as Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Pulwama, Kulgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Srinagar, Baramulla and Kupwara.

Amid questions about administrative oversight, the government clarified that the Forest Department serves as the Nodal Agency for the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in J&K— a divergence from other states and union territories where the Tribal Affairs Department typically leads the process. This designation stems from Government Order No. 1080-JK(GAD) of 2020, dated December 1, 2020. Committees have been established at the State, District, and Sub-Division levels to monitor FRA execution. The Gram Sabha is central to the process, responsible for initiating, verifying, and forwarding claims for review and final approval. Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to the act’s implementation, the Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment stated that the Forest Department is actively engaged in awareness campaigns, training sessions, and data compilation efforts to ensure effective delivery of forest rights across Jammu and Kashmir.