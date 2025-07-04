Usman Majid Demands Exclusive Job Policy for Unemployed Engineers in J&K

Bandipora, July 4: Former Minister and Ex-MLA Bandipora, Usman Majid, has strongly advocated for the immediate formulation of a dedicated job scheme for unemployed engineers of Jammu and Kashmir, similar to the existing Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Zirat schemes.

Expressing serious concern over the growing distress among qualified but unemployed engineering graduates, Majid said that the limited recruitment notifications issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) are grossly inadequate to absorb the thousands of engineers passing out every year.

Majid emphasized that the engineering sector is the backbone of infrastructural and developmental growth, yet engineers continue to face systemic neglect and lack of employment avenues. “Despite holding technical degrees and being capable of contributing meaningfully to society, engineers are being pushed into despair.

There is an urgent need for the government to recognize their plight and provide a structured and time-bound employment mechanism,” he said.

He urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government led by Omar Abdullah to immediately take concrete steps by announcing a scheme that ensures job security, fair wages, and long-term career progression. “The state cannot afford to waste this talent pool. Creating a scheme for engineers is not just about employment, it is about harnessing the intellectual capital of J&K for its own development,” Majid added