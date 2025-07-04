BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Usman Majid Demands Exclusive Job Policy for Unemployed Engineers in J&K

Former Minister Urges Omar Abdullah-led Govt to Address Crisis Faced by Thousands of Jobless Engineers Through a Dedicated Employment Scheme

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Bandipora, July 4: Former Minister and Ex-MLA Bandipora, Usman Majid, has strongly advocated for the immediate formulation of a dedicated job scheme for unemployed engineers of Jammu and Kashmir, similar to the existing Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Zirat schemes.

Expressing serious concern over the growing distress among qualified but unemployed engineering graduates, Majid said that the limited recruitment notifications issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) are grossly inadequate to absorb the thousands of engineers passing out every year.

Majid emphasized that the engineering sector is the backbone of infrastructural and developmental growth, yet engineers continue to face systemic neglect and lack of employment avenues. “Despite holding technical degrees and being capable of contributing meaningfully to society, engineers are being pushed into despair.

There is an urgent need for the government to recognize their plight and provide a structured and time-bound employment mechanism,” he said.

He urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government led by Omar Abdullah to immediately take concrete steps by announcing a scheme that ensures job security, fair wages, and long-term career progression. “The state cannot afford to waste this talent pool. Creating a scheme for engineers is not just about employment, it is about harnessing the intellectual capital of J&K for its own development,” Majid added

Sensex loses 71 points amid weak global cues in morning trade
ECI issues guidelines for peaceful 2024 general elections: ‘Focus on tight border surveillance, enhanced security in high-risk states’
Police detain, counsel seven boys for dangerous bike stunts on Boulevard road
Dulloo joins back as Chief Secretary of J&K
Stock market sees fluctuations, Sensex and Nifty end in the red
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article India actively working on creating comprehensive database of Girmitiya community: PM Modi
Next Article Srinagar: Senior police officials distribute water among Shia mourners participating in Muharram procession
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Teen Drowns in Jhelum in Hajin, Rescue Ops launched
Breaking
J&K’s future lies in hands of young scientists: CM Omar Abdullah at SKAUST-K Convocation
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
Trump says “didn’t make any progress at all” with Putin during phone call
Breaking World
Iran reopens airspace to domestic, international flights
Breaking World