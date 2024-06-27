SKUAST-K holds industrial exposure visit for BVSc & AH students

Srinagar, June 26: The 3rd-year BVSc & AH professional students of the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry at SKUAST-Kashmir participated in an industry exposure visit, gaining firsthand experience in wool and pashmina processing operations.

This visit is part of the course curriculum for the 3rd Year BVSc & AH Degree program, designed to complement their theoretical studies with practical industry-based demonstrations, the SKUAST-K said in a press release issued here.

The students visited three prominent processing units: M/s Royal Kashmir Baghi Ali Mardan Khan Srinagar, M/s Weather Proof Industry Zakura, and UNDP Nowshara, Srinagar. They observed various processing operations including scouring, carding, combing, gilling, spinning, weaving, knitting, and carbonisation. The visit provided an invaluable opportunity for the students to see these processes in action, enriching their understanding of the industry.

The students were accompanied by Dr Asif Hassan Sofi, Dr Sheikh Rafeh Ahmad, Er Anwar Ali Mir, and Mr Ghulam Hassan. The Head Division of LPT extended appreciation to the Managing Director of M/s Royal Kashmir, Mr Latief Ahmad Bhat; the Deputy Director of the Department of Handloom and Handicrafts; and the Manager of M/s Weatherproof Industry, Zakura, for their cooperation and support.

Dr Asif highlighted the importance of such visits, saying, “Exposing students to industry operations in agriculture and allied sciences is crucial for fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among budding professionals.” He reiterated SKUAST-Kashmir’s commitment to providing practical learning opportunities to its students.

The students expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude for the experience, which significantly enhanced their practical knowledge and understanding of the wool and pashmina processing industry.