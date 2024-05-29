Show cause notice issued for 143 institutions in Kishtwar for not registering on JK Attendance app

SRINAGAR, May 28: The Director of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has issued a show cause notice against 143 institutions from the Kishtwar district for not registering on the JK Attendance app .

In an official show cause notice, Director of School Education Jammu said that whereas scrutiny of the JK attendance App of District Kishtwar reveals that 143 institutions are not registered on the J.K. Attendance app and the employees are not marking their attendance on it.

“Such lapse on the part of HOIS/DDOs for not adhering to the Government instructions issued from time to time attracts action as warranted in terms of Article 128 of J&K Civil Services Rules (Volume-I) of 1996,” He said

DSEJ said that through the medium of this notice the concerned HOIS/DDO are asked to explain their position for not adhering to the Government instructions and not registering the institutions on the J.K. Attendance app within a week’s time positively.

He further said that the salary of the concerned HOIS/DDO including all Zonal Education Officers of Kishtwar District (Enclosed in the list) for not adhering to the Government instructions is hereby stopped till further orders.