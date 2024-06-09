“Shocking”: Mehbooba Mufti on Reasi terror attack

Breaking

ANI
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday expressed his deepest condolences to the families after nine people were feared dead and as many as 33 injured when a passenger bus came under a terrorist attack in the Reasi district.

In a post on X, Mehbooba Mufti said, “Shocking news coming from Reasi where nine people were killed in a bus accident reportedly caused by militants firing at the vehicle. My deepest condolences to the families & their loved ones”.

Following the terror attack, security forces are carrying out the checking of vehicles in the Akhoor city of Jammu.

About nine people are feared dead, while 33 others have been injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to Shivkhori in Reasi district came under terrorist attack on Sunday, said an official.

Speaking to ANI about the bus accident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma, said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. Initially, what we received in reports suggested that the bus came under a terrorist attack after they opened fire at the passenger bus.

“The bus had been arriving from the Shivkhori shrine and was on its way to Katra. After the terrorist firing, the bus driver lost control and the bus fell into a gorge,” said the SSP.

Adding further, the official said, “Rescue operations are complete. Nine are feared dead and 33 are injured. They were immediately referred to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals. The passengers were not locals. Their identities were not clear but from initial reports, they belonged to UP,” said Sharma.

“Shiv Khori shrine was secured and area domination was done,” added the SSP.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Mahajan said, “10 people died as a bus rolled down a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi.”Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

