Shift from indifference to action against drugs: LG Sinha

Padyatra covers all 20 J&K districts; anti-drug movement enters final phase

Law enforcement given free hand

Youth Clubs frontline defence

Women in leadership to drive drug-free villages

We’ll not stop until every network dismantled

RK News Service

Jammu, Jun 07: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said confronting the drug menace requires a shift from indifference to action. The ‘not my problem’ mindset, he said, only emboldens drug smugglers and drug peddlers, who rely on public silence to expand their networks.

Leading the ‘Drug-Free J&K’ Campaign and Padyatra in Poonch, the LG said the Padyatra has covered all 20 districts of the Union Territory, and the objective is clear: to free the soil of Jammu and Kashmir from the scourge of drugs and eliminate narco-terrorism.

“The fight for a drug-free Jammu Kashmir intensifies today from Poonch. For the next 43 days, every citizen, Panchayat, and ward must unite to target drug smugglers and drug peddlers, drive awareness, and accelerate rehabilitation. Collective responsibility will build a healthier future,” he said. “During the past 57 days, I have visited every district of Jammu and Kashmir and promised the people that the perpetrators harming our society will not go unpunished. Today I assure all the citizens that we will light the lamp of a brighter future.”

Sinha said that in the next 43 days, we must launch a massive movement in Poonch and across UT that will be dedicated to making every panchayat, every lane, and every household in the district drug-free. “The people of Poonch know that, being a border district, narco-terrorists attempt to exploit the geography. Cross-border drug smuggling is destroying young lives and, at the same time, financing terrorism. We must confront this through a whole-of-society approach,” he said.

The LG said that confronting the drug menace requires a shift from indifference to action. He said ‘not my problem’ mindset only emboldens drug smugglers and drug peddlers, who rely on public silence to expand their networks.

“True change happens when communities stand united. A drug-free society is built by those who choose to speak up and act, recognising that this is a shared battle affecting us all. A prosperous society requires both economic progress and vigilant citizens. To change mindsets and dismantle supply chains, our past 57-day campaign has cracked down hard on the drug network in J&K. Over 1,130 smugglers arrested under 1,038 FIRs, 63 detained under PIT-NDPS, and more than 100 properties attached. To completely immobilise these criminals, we have also cancelled 700 driving licenses and moved to revoke 130 passports,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called for the ‘Drug-Free J&K’ campaign to reach every household and become a permanent part of public consciousness. True prevention, he emphasised, lies in giving youth a purpose through education, skills, sports, and transforming them into the ultimate weapon against drug addiction. “The strategy relies on two powerful pillars. First, mobilise Youth Clubs to act as the frontline defence against local drug networks, and put women in leadership positions so mothers and sisters can drive the campaign to make every village drug-free,” he said.

LG Sinha announced that law enforcement agencies have been given a free hand to completely eradicate the narco-terror ecosystem. Under a newly issued SOP, individuals involved in drug smuggling will face immediate, severe consequences and their passports, driving licenses, arms licenses, and Aadhar are being cancelled, while their movable and immovable assets are being attached under the NDPS Act.

“A drug-free Jammu Kashmir will be born of this mass movement. J&K Police, law enforcement and narcotics agencies to ensure no drug smuggler or drug peddler operates within their jurisdiction. The road ahead is long, but we will not stop until every narco-terror network is dismantled. Our determination is unwavering, our unity invincible, and our mission is to win,” the Lieutenant Governor said.