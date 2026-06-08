Exclusive breastfeeding rate declines in J&K

Drops to 59.2% from 62%: NFHS-6

Mansoor Peer

Srinagar, Jun 07: Exclusive breastfeeding among children under six months in Jammu and Kashmir has declined to 59.2 per cent from 62 per cent, according to the recently released National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), raising concern among doctors who said that breastfeeding during the first six months is critical for a child’s immunity, nutrition, and overall development.

Dr Suhail Naik, Senior Consultant and Assistant Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, said breastfeeding is far more than just food and is often described by doctors as nature’s first vaccine, first medicine, and first act of love.

He said breast milk provides complete nutrition for infants, supplying the ideal balance of energy, carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals required for healthy growth.

“Beyond nutrition, breast milk is rich in antibodies and immune factors that protect babies from infections and reduce the severity of illness. Essential fatty acids such as DHA support optimal brain and visual development during the most critical years of life,” he said.

Dr Naik said breastfeeding also benefits mothers by aiding postpartum weight reduction and lowering the risk of obesity, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and several metabolic disorders.

“Modern science increasingly recognises that breastfeeding is also a powerful form of biological and emotional communication. During breastfeeding, mothers transmit not only nutrients and immune protection but also comfort, security, and emotional bonding that shape a child’s development. Many traditional cultures have long appreciated this connection,” he said.

“For example, some Hispanic mothers avoid breastfeeding when they are extremely angry or distressed, reflecting the belief that a mother’s emotional state influences the breastfeeding experience,” he added.

According to doctors, infants who are formula-fed are more susceptible to malnutrition and infections and may experience adverse short- and long-term health outcomes.

“Research has consistently shown that breastfed infants experience fewer and milder infections, whereas formula-fed infants are more likely to develop severe and recurrent infections. Consequently, formula-fed infants have higher rates of hospitalisation, morbidity, and mortality,” Dr Naik said.

He attributed the decline in exclusive breastfeeding to several factors, including inadequate awareness, the rising number of Lower Segment Caesarean Section (LSCS) deliveries, employment-related challenges faced by working mothers, family pressures, and aggressive marketing of formula feeds.

Dr Naik said regular, individualised antenatal education and postnatal support can significantly improve exclusive breastfeeding rates from birth through the first six months of life.

“In addition, personalised behavioural interventions can enhance maternal and infant satisfaction. Pregnant women should be educated about the importance of breastfeeding for both themselves and their babies. Mothers should be taught proper breastfeeding techniques and encouraged to discuss their breastfeeding plans with healthcare providers. They must also be given adequate time and flexibility to breastfeed,” he said.