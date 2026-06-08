Kaman Post along LoC Uri sees tourist surge

2,757 visitors in first 5 months of 2026; 1,160 arrived in May alone

Idrees Bukhtiyar

Srinagar, Jun 07: Kaman Post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is witnessing a steady rise in tourist footfall with 2,757 visitors arriving at the strategically significant destination during the first five months of 2026.

According to official data, 418 visitors toured Kaman Post in January, 35 in February, 568 in March, 576 in April and 1,160 in May, taking the total number of visitors to 2,757 by the end of May this year.

The figures follow a strong turnout recorded in 2025, when a total of 6,220 visitors visited the border tourism site. The monthly break-up for 2025 includes 510 visitors in January, 593 in February, 304 in March, 1,071 in April, 11 in May, 564 in June, 726 in July, 643 in August, 481 in September, 559 in October, 352 in November and 406 in December.

The growing popularity of Kaman Post has been attributed to sustained efforts by the Army’s 12th Infantry Brigade, popularly known as the Kalapahar Brigade, which has been actively promoting the site as a unique tourism destination for both local and non-local visitors.

An Army official said several infrastructural and aesthetic upgrades have been carried out to enhance the visitor experience at the border post.

“We have undertaken several improvements at Kaman Post, including the Akhand Bharat Varsh Mural, Veer Path, Wall of Valour, Setu Selfie Point, a canteen, souvenir shop, a 108-foot-high tricolour flagpole, installation of the Preamble and a mini-auditorium, among other facilities,” the official said.

He added that the process for obtaining permission to visit the site has been simplified to make access easier for tourists.

“Visitors can now register their identity documents on the spot and receive instant permission to proceed,” he said.

The Army has also been organising educational and awareness programmes at the site, regularly hosting students from schools and colleges. Activities include photography sessions, interactions highlighting the sacrifices of gallant soldiers and distribution of souvenirs to educational institutions.

“We are happy that Kaman Post has become one of the most sought-after destinations in Kashmir. A large number of visitors are coming here, and we are making every effort to ensure a memorable experience for them,” the official added.

Located near the historic Aman Setu (Peace Bridge), which connects the Indian side of Kashmir with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Kaman Post is among the last Indian Army positions before the LoC. The bridge earlier served as a vital link for the Srinagar–Muzaffarabad bus service and cross-LoC trade, making the area both strategically and historically significant.