SKUAST-K National Conclave :Milk, meat, eggs to drive next wave of economy in J&K: Experts

‘Veterinarians custodians of public health; students should be job creators, not seekers’

Abid Bashir

Srinagar, Jun 07: The economy of Jammu and Kashmir and rest of the country is rapidly becoming dependent on the livestock sector through enhanced production of milk, meat and eggs. Veterinarians are the driving force behind the country’s vibrant economy while protecting food and environmental safety.

This was stated by Padma Shri awardee (2026) and ethno-veterinary medicine expert Dr Punniya Murthy while addressing the National Conclave on “Reimagining Veterinary Education” at SKUAST-Kashmir.

Highlighting the growing importance of animal husbandry in economic development, Dr Murthy described veterinarians as the “custodians of One Health,” saying their role now extends far beyond animal treatment to safeguarding human health, food safety and environmental sustainability.

“Milk, meat and eggs will drive the next wave of economy in J&K and the country for sure,” Dr Murthy said.

He said veterinarians play a key role in controlling zoonotic diseases, ensuring nutritional security and maintaining ecological balance, making veterinary sciences central to sustainable development and public health.

Speaking at the conclave, Dr Bhanu Pratap Chowdhary, Professor Emeritus at Texas A&M University, USA, stressed the need to align Indian veterinary education with global standards.

He said India has enormous job potential in the veterinary and livestock sectors, but emphasised that students need to move beyond the traditional mindset of relying solely on government employment.

“There is a huge scope for entrepreneurship and private ventures in veterinary sciences. Students should aim to become job creators rather than job seekers,” he said.

Maj Gen (Dr) Pramod Batra, Head of Hospital Administration and Services at TATA Trusts SAH, Mumbai, spoke on “Co-creating the Future: Industry-Academia Partnerships to Forge a Globally Competent Veterinary Workforce.”

He said no country can aspire to become a developed nation without strengthening the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors.

Dr Batra also revealed that a National Veterinary Commission is coming up in the country and suggested that the proposed body should not function merely as a regulatory authority, but should also financially support veterinary institutions to strengthen infrastructure, innovation and research.

Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganai, in his speech, said that to become a developed nation, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry hold the key. “People in J&K have gradually moved beyond the traditional concept of maintaining one cow or one sheep at home with livestock entrepreneurship increasingly emerging as a viable economic model,” he said. “At SKUAST-K, we are making our students creative so that they become job givers instead of job seekers.”

The conclave brought together eminent academicians, policymakers and veterinary experts from across the country to deliberate on reforms aimed at transforming veterinary education for a developed India by 2047.