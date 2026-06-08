Border villages proud gateways to nation, deserve same dev as big cities: LG Sinha

RK News Service

Jammu, Jun 07: “Border villages are our first glimpses. India’s true identity doesn’t just live in big cities; it thrives on our borders, serving as the proud gateways to our nation,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday as he visited Nangali vibrant village in Poonch, where he interacted with residents, reviewed development works, and addressed a public gathering.

“My resolve is unwavering. Our border villages deserve the exact same development and prosperity as our biggest towns and cities. I will not rest until every family on the border enjoys the same progress and opportunities as those in urban J&K,” he said. “I will not rest until the youth in our border villages know their futures are bright and full of opportunity. The world must see India’s border villages not as the last hamlets, but as the beginning of a great dream. That is my mission. That is my promise.”

The LG said that border villages are the first glimpse of who we are. He emphasised that border villages should reflect the richness, dignity, and appeal of India’s spirit. He said that every family in Poonch’s 133 border villages must feel the same pride, prosperity, and hope that families in larger cities feel.

“With the renewed commitment, we will work tirelessly to make these border villages symbols of development and prosperity,” he said.

Sinha said he wants the youth of Nangali to dream as ambitiously as the youth of big cities.

“I want the women of all 133 border villages to have the same opportunities that are available in big cities. I want children across Poonch’s border villages to grow up believing their village is not a place to leave, but a place to build their future. My vision is clear. All 133 border villages of Poonch, including the 18 strategic villages brought under Vibrant Village Phase 2, must become centres of opportunity. My pledge is to convert these villages into flourishing communities. I vow comprehensive development so that when the world looks at India, it also sees prosperous, proud communities along our borders and the rich culture that sustains them,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the development of border areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various milestones achieved in Jammu and Kashmir over the past six years.

“We have made significant strides in terms of development in Poonch’s border villages. Over the past six years, 20 per cent of families have risen above the poverty line. Infrastructure is being strengthened with 94 per cent road connectivity, 98 per cent telecom, and 100 per cent healthcare coverage. With family incomes up 25 per cent and outmigration down 6 per cent, our mission is absolute saturation of every welfare scheme and no household will be left behind,” the LG said.