Saif Ali Khan interacts with Army jawans near LoC in Uri

‘Thank you for your service’

Idrees Bukhtiyar

Srinagar, Jun 06: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan visited the frontier town of Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday to interact with Army personnel as part of NDTV’s popular programme ‘Jai Jawan’.

The interaction was held at the 12 Infantry Brigade ground in Uri where a large number of Army soldiers gathered to participate in the event. The programme aimed to highlight the dedication, courage and sacrifices of soldiers serving in challenging conditions along the LoC.

During the interaction, Saif engaged with the jawans, listened to their experiences, witnessed their performances and appreciated their commitment towards safeguarding the nation’s borders. The actor also shared light-hearted moments with the soldiers, drawing applause and laughter from the audience.

“I have had the opportunity to hear a few moments from your lives, and I can only imagine how tough and challenging they are. On behalf of the entire film industry, I want to thank you for your service and sacrifice. It is because of brave soldiers like you that we are able to live and work in safety,” Saif said while interacting with the jawans.

“I have immense respect for our soldiers and their families, whose support and sacrifices are equally invaluable. We stand with you, support you, and salute your dedication to the nation,” he added.

His presence and candid conversations enthralled the gathering, with many soldiers enthusiastically participating in the session. The actor praised the spirit and resilience of the troops deployed in the border region and expressed admiration for their service to the country.

Army officials present on the occasion said such interactions help boost the morale of troops and provide an opportunity for soldiers to connect with personalities from different walks of life.

The visit is part of NDTV’s Jai Jawan series, which showcases the lives, challenges and achievements of India’s armed forces personnel stationed across the country, particularly in sensitive and strategically important areas.

The event concluded with group photographs and informal interactions between the actor and the soldiers, leaving the audience delighted and energised.