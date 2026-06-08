Iran launches missiles at Israel, first attack since April 8 ceasefire

Tehran [Iran], June 8 : Iran launched missiles at Israel on Monday, marking the first Iranian missile attack since the April 8 ceasefire, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated.

“Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the Iranian military said in a statement.

https://x.com/IDF/status/2063699868074311881?s=20

No casualties or damage have been reported so far from the attack,according to the euro news. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they intercepted two incoming missiles, and later warned of “additional barrages” launched toward the country.

According to CNN, an Israeli source said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was convening a security consultation in response.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, with defense systems actively intercepting the threat and the Home Front Command issuing safety directives to the public.

https://x.com/IAFsite/status/2063698223219310978?s=20

“The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives – they save lives. Upon receiving the alert, one must enter protected spaces and remain in them until a new announcement.

Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command’s directives,” IAF wrote on X.

On Sunday, Israel struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut after Hezbollah fired at their territory.

As per the office of the Prime Minister of Israel, the strikes were carried out at the orders of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz.

“In accordance with the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has just struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah’s firing at Israeli territory,” the statement said. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, said that Iran will deliver a decisive response to Iran’s attack on Dahiyeh.

In a post on X, he said, “We will deliver a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime’s attack on Dahiyeh. These rabid dogs must be disciplined and put back in their place. Look at the sky over the occupied lands tonight.”

At least one person was killed and several wounded in central Israel, according to emergency responders, as police said they were investigating the shooting as a suspected terror attack, as per CNN. (ANI)