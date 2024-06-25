Senior Advocate and former HCBA President Mian Qayoom arrested in connection with Babar Qadri Murder Case

Srinagar, June 25: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested Senior Advocate and former President of the High Court Bar Association, Mian Qayoom, in connection with the Advocate Babar Qadri murder case.

A top police officer told Rising Kashmir that they SIA wing of department has arrested Advocate Mian Qayoom in connection with the Advocate Babar Qadri’s Murder case

“The case is being investigated by SIA and all angles are being verified,” he said.

Earlier SIA announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for individuals who can furnish information that assists in the apprehension of those responsible for the murder of the late Babar Qadri, a senior Advocate of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

“A cash reward of Rs 10,00,000 is offered to those who provide information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved in the tragic killing of Senior Advocate Babar Qadri, the son of Mohd Yasin Qadri from Zahidpora, Hawal, Srinagar. He Qadri lost his life to militants on September 24, 2020, at his residence.”

Meanwhile a case has been registered under FIR No 62/2020 U/S 302 IPC 7/27 IAA 13/16/18/20/39 UA PA at the police station Lalbazar Srinagar, which has now been transferred to the jurisdiction of SIA Kashmir.

Qadri was shot dead by two people who came as clients to his Hawal Srinagar house and shot him dead in September 2020.

Subsequently police formed a special team and in August 2021, they filed charges against five suspects.

When security forces eliminated Abbas Sheikh, chief commander of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow front of LeT terrorist group, and his deputy Saqib Manzoor, in September that year, Police underlined that Saqib Manzoor was also involved in Qadri’s murder.