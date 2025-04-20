Developing Story

Two children among three dead after cloudburst hits Ramban village

Massive landslides NH closed, rescue teams deployed

Irfan Yattoo
2 Min Read

A devastating cloudburst struck Bhagna village in Ramban district, claiming the lives of three individuals, including two children.

Meanwhile in a post on X, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said there was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town.

“The National Highway stands blocked and unfortunately there have been 3 casualties and loss of property for a couple of families,” he said.

Singh said that he is in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Mr Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary. The district administration deserves appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives.

” Every kind of relief, both financial and otherwise, is being provided. The DC has been conveyed that, if need be, whatever more is required, can be provided from MP’s personal resources as well,” he said.

Singh said that the request is not to panic. We shall all,together, overcome this natural calamity.

“The deceased children have been identified as Aqib Ahmad and Saqib Ahmad, both sons of Mohammad Haneef. The third victim has been identified as Muneer Ahmad, a resident of Bhagna village,” he said.

Following the incident, teams from Civil QRT Ramban, along with the Police and SDRF, launched a massive search and rescue operation in the affected area.

Meanwhile, continuous inclement weather has triggered massive landslides across the region, forcing the closure of the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for vehicular movement.

