PM Modi may visit Russia in July: Russian State media

India and Russia are making arrangements for an upcoming visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia, Reuters reported, citing, Russian state news agency RIA, on Tuesday.

According to RIA, a diplomatic source indicated that PM Modi’s visit may take place in July.

The Kremlin had previously announced in March that Modi had an outstanding invitation to visit Russia, confirming that a meeting between PM Modi and President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to take place, Reuters reported.

Putin was sworn-in as the President of Russia for the fifth consecutive time in May this year, while Narendra Modi too took the oath as Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term on June 9.

“The Russian President warmly congratulated Narendra Modi on the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent general parliamentary elections,” the Russian President said in an official statement earlier.

If the visit takes place, it will be PM Modi’s maiden trip to Russia since 2019, and also the first since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

President Putin last visited New Delhi in 2021 for the annual India-Russia Summit, which hasn’t been held in the past two years.

PM Modi last met Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Samarkand in Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022, when he called him to follow the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

In spite of growing strategic and security ties with the US and other key Western players, India has refrained from publicly criticising Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India even ramped up the purchase of Russian crude despite initial pressure from the US, saying such a move is required to control domestic oil prices.

However, India has time and again advocated for a cessation of hostilities in the Ukraine conflict and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution. (ANI)

 

