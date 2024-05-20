Developing Story

J&K wins 11 medals in India Skill Competitions 2024

The India Skill Competitions 2024, nation’s largest skill competition, has officially concluded yesterday at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi which brought together over 900 students from more than 30 states and Union Territories.

The skilled youth competed in 61 categories, spanning both traditional crafts and cutting-edge technologies. J&K showcased extraordinary performance and participated in 20 skill categories, marking a significant milestone in the region’s commitment towards skill development. The Jammu and Kashmir contingent excelled in 20 skills with 22 participants, bringing home three Gold Medals, two Bronze Medals, and six Medallions of Excellence.

The Standout performers included Gowher Bilal from Government Polytechnic Anantnag, who won Gold in Plastering and Dry Wall Systems, and Mohsin Nasir and Mustafa Suhaib from DPS Srinagar, who both clinched Gold in Autonomous Mobile Robotics.

Other notable achievements included Faheem Javaid’s Bronze in Graphic Design, Joo Murtaza’s Bronze in Web Technologies, and Umar Akbar’s Bronze in Drone Film Making. Medallions of Excellence were awarded to Mayank Salaria for Cyber Security, Asif Ahmed Tandoli for Carpentry, Sunil Singh for Plumbing and Heating, Mohammad Hammad for Cloud Computing, Mir Sharayar for Electrical Installations, and Gowhar Nazir for Electronics.

Secretary Skill Development, Rajiv Ranjan, congratulated the winners and said “The outstanding achievements of our young talents in the India Skill Competitions 2024 are a testament to their dedication, hard work and the unwavering support from our educators and mentors.

These successes not only highlight the potential within Jammu and Kashmir but also inspire a brighter future where skill, innovation, and excellence drive our progress. Let this be a motivating force for all our youth to pursue their passions with determination and to believe in their ability to make a significant impact.”

Director Skill Development, Sudershan Kumar, appreciated the efforts of mentors and their commitment towards fostering talent and equipping our youth with the skills needed for a dynamic future. “Their achievements are not just individual triumphs but a beacon of inspiration for all aspiring professionals. Together, we are building a foundation of excellence that will propel our region to new heights.” asserted Kumar.

The India Skill Competitions serve as a premier platform for young professionals to exhibit their skills, creativity and innovation, contributing significantly towards nation’s workforce development. The remarkable performance of Jammu and Kashmir participants underscores the region’s dedication towards empowering youth with practical expertise.

The contingent was accompanied by Leena Padha, Mission Director, Zia ul Haq, Tabasum Geelani (OSD), and Hilal Ahmed from the J&K Skill Development Mission.

