Authorities seize 65 cubic feet of illegal timber in North Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir police and the Forest Department’s Forest Division Langate seized a large quantity of illicit timber in the Nowgam area of Handwara in north Kashmir.

According to officials, 60 logs measuring 65 cubic feet were seized by the Handwara police and forest officials. They stated that four individuals have been identified and an FIR has been registered against them.

DFO Langate Ihjaz Ahmad said that as soon as they received the complaint, a team of officials reached the spot and seized the illicit timber.

He added that those involved in this activity will be brought to justice.