Breaking

Lg Sinha Expresses Grief over the Tragic Loss of Lives in a Bus Accident in Akhnoor, Jammu

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
ANI_20240307070

JAMMU, MAY 30: The Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has expressed his deep anguish on the loss of lives in the tragic bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor has said, “The Bus accident in Akhnoor is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The administration is providing all possible assistance to the bereaved families and is also extending medical facilities to those who have been injured”.

 

You Might Also Like

ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.56 crore under PMLA in Srinagar

Police attach GPS tracking device to two terror associates in Anantnag

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman says strategy in place for T20 World Cup, urges fans to fully back team

Train engine derails at Jammu railway station, none hurt

AI generated picture ” All Eyes on Rafah ” went viral on Instagram

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article AI generated picture ” All Eyes on Rafah ” went viral on Instagram
Next Article Secretary Health reviews implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in J&K
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

21 dead, 69 injured after bus rolls down deep gorge in Akhnoor Jammu
Developing Story
Secretary Health reviews implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in J&K
Developing Story
With over 200 public events, 80 interviews, PM Modi wraps a hectic Lok Sabha election campaign
Developing Story
Bus Carrying Pilgrims Rolls Down Into Deep Gorge on Jammu-Poonch Highway, Casualties Feared
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.