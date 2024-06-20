SANJY: Shiv Sena (UBT) for prioritising locals in tender process, demands free tents for sages

Srinagar, June 19: The Shiv Sena (UBT) Jammu-Kashmir unit on Wednesday said there are some “flaws” which are being ignored in the arrangements of the holy Shri Amarnath Yatra starting on June 29. The party appealed to the administration to overcome them, prioritise local people in the tender system and announce free tent facilities during yatra to saints and sages.

According to a statement issued here, the Shiv Sena (UBT) distributed food among the poor and underprivileged people on the occasion of the 58th foundation day of the party.

Addressing the media persons here, the Shiv Sena (UBT) state chief Manish Sahni said a team of party leaders under his leadership interacted with the local people at Pahalgam regarding the yatra arrangements.

“There is no doubt that the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) is trying to provide every possible facility to the pilgrims, but according to past experience, there is a need to keep a special eye on the facilities and make some special improvements,” he said

Sahni called for prioritising local people in the arrangements for the Shri Amarnath Yatra, improving bedding services in the tents set up at various stops on the yatra route.

He also demanded an increase in the number of tatkal registration counters, a simplified process of permission for langar service, a special eye on middlemen, and a complete ban on the sale of liquor during the yatra.

Sahni urged the administration to provide free tent service to the saints and sages during the Shri Amarnath Yatra and special permission for the same. “It has also been learnt that some political people are taking advantage of their relations and after getting the tenders, are selling them to the local people at a higher price, which needs to be kept under special watch and strict action,” he said.

On the occasion, President Women Wing Meenakshi Chhibber, General Secretary Vikas Bakshi and Malik Bashir were present.