12 Amarnathyatris injured in multi-vehicle collision in Kulgam

Anantnag, Jul 13:Twelve Amarnath pilgrims sustained minor injuries on Sunday morning after three Baltal-bound vehicles collided near TurkaTachloo, close to a petrol pump along National Highway 44 in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

According to reports, one of the vehicles, reportedly suffered a brake failure, lost control, and crashed into another vehicle carrying yatris. The impact triggered a chain reaction, involving a third vehicle in the accident.

Following the incident, police teams and local residents quickly responded, evacuating the injured to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) LG PoraWanpoh, where they received initial medical care. They were later referred to GMC Anantnag for further treatment.

Prof Dr RukhsanaNajee, Principal of GMC Anantnag, said the hospital received 12 injured yatris. All were stable and discharged the same day after receiving proper treatment, she said.

The injured pilgrims, mostly from Madhya Pradesh, were identified as Monika, Bagri Rat, Pawan, Mishra Bahi, Ishwar, BadriLal, Gita, Mohan Lal, Sham Lal, Krishna, Arjun, and Ramesh Kumar.

An attendant of one of the injured yatris said the accident occurred when their bus lost control. “Most of the injured were seated in the front rows. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. We received timely medical care and were satisfied with the treatment facilities,” he said.