Srinagar, June 19: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has expressed grief and shock over the demise of senior photojournalist Nisar Ahmad, associated with ‘The Hindu’ newspaper.

Nisar breathed his last at SMHS Hospital Srinagar on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Tarigami in a statement expressed condolences to the bereaved family and journalist fraternity.