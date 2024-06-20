BJP expert in ‘manipulating’ development data: NC

Jammu, June 19: Rattan Lal Gupta, National Conference Provincial President Jammu on Wednesday said the figures of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in J&K are quite divergent from the reality on the ground.

In a statement issued here, Gupta said the BJP has “expertise in manipulating things impeccably”.

Rattan Lal said, “Despite unemployment crossing all previous limits, farmers confronting unending hardships and nobody is listening them, industry facing the most difficult time, public edifice in tatters, people craving for basic amenities, the JJM scheme proving to be a damp squib, the government is brazenly painting a rosy picture through its rhetoric and propaganda machinery, spending crores of rupees by drying up the public exchequer in a merciless manner.”

He added, “Contrary to what was promised, the people of J&K are still struggling to get what it deserved on merit. Except for bogus assurances and promises of providing stars and moon, the BJP government has nothing in the offing for the people as its think tank is devoid of policy and plans, which has become the cause of the dearth and depreciation for the people, who are facing colossal hardships which they never faced even during the previous rules.”

The NC leader said the state expenditure is being spent “mercilessly” on non-productive projects in the name of Smart Cities, Jammu and Srinagar.

“People have understood well the treachery of the BJP government and that is the reason behind the party’s performance in the recently held Lok Sabha elections becoming worse with its vote share going down considerably and its central leadership deciding to remain out of the contest in three vital seats of Kashmir fearing devastating defeat,” the NC Provincial President said.