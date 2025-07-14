J&K’s darkest chapters to be reopened for justice: LG Sinha

Baramulla, July 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the decades-long neglect of families affected by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that their pain and suffering were deliberately ignored, and justice denied to thousands who lost loved ones to Pakistan-sponsored violence.

Speaking after distributing appointment letters to 40 next of kin (NoKs) of terror victims in Baramulla, LG Sinha vowed to address these historic wrongs. “The truth about these families was deliberately suppressed. No one came to wipe their tears,” he said.

He announced that the administration would re-investigate cases where First Information Reports (FIRs) were never filed, return confiscated properties, and ensure employment and rehabilitation for the victims’ families. “Many victims’ families shared painful stories of loss and survival, recounting how their loved ones were brutally killed by terrorists. Everyone knew Pakistan-backed terrorists were involved in these heinous crimes, yet no action was taken for decades,” he added.

The LG shared his emotional experience meeting several terror-affected families in Anantnag. “Many of them, despite being eligible, were not given government jobs. It was their right,” he said. He reiterated that these families, long deprived of justice and dignity, would now be given the support they deserve.

At the Baramulla event, senior officials including Chief Secretary AtalDulloo, DGP NalinPrabhat, Principal Secretary (Home) ChandrakarBharti, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, and Deputy Commissioner BaramullaMinga Sherpa were present. Members of the Save Youth Save Future Foundation, including Chairman WajahatFarooqBhat, also participated.

During the event, individuals received appointment letters under this initiative.

LG Sinha emphasized that senior officers, including the J&K Home Secretary, are directly monitoring the implementation of these initiatives. “Helplines have been set up across all districts to collect complaints, even from cases dating back to the 1990s. We are receiving hundreds of such cases—many were never registered, homes were demolished, and land was encroached upon. The culprits will not be spared,” he said.

LG Sinha termed the “conflict entrepreneurs” those who, for nearly three decades, crafted and propagated a false narrative portraying India as the aggressor and terrorists as victims. This false narrative has been completely demolished. The real victims of terrorism have now exposed Pakistan and unmasked the conflict entrepreneurs,” he said.

“There are certain elements who, at the behest of terrorist country Pakistan, are still working to nourish the terror-ecosystem. Appropriate action as per the law will be taken against them, and we will realise the dream of a terrorism-free J&K,” he said.

The LG also assured that the days are over when families of terrorists were rewarded with government jobs. We are identifying such elements and removing them from government positions. Now, the genuine victims will be rehabilitated,” he added.

He further announced that the administration will reach every door of affected families across the Union Territory, ensuring jobs, rehabilitation, and justice. Helplines have been set up in all districts to collect complaints, even from cases dating back to the 1990s. We are receiving hundreds of such cases. Many were never registered, lands were encroached, and homes demolished. Culprits will not be spared,” LG Sinha said.

He recounted harrowing stories, including that of Wali Mohammad Lone from Baramulla, whose son was shot dead by terrorists in 1992. A year later, his two other sons were kidnapped and killed, their bodies never recovered. In Kupwara, Raja Begum waited 26 years for justice after losing her husband, two sons, and a daughter in a 1999 terror attack.

“These are not isolated incidents,” he stressed. “There are countless families whose pain was buried in silence. We stand firmly with them.”

“He also pledged to re-investigate the cases of Kashmiri Pandits killed by terrorists and reiterated that inclusive development, peace, and justice are the new foundation of governance in Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister NarendraModi’s leadership. A golden chapter of peace and social justice is being scripted,” LG Sinha said.

He also urged collective support in restoring the dignity of these long-forgotten families. Their stories must be heard. Their suffering must be acknowledged. And their justice must not be delayed any longer, LG Sinha said.