SANJY-2024: DC Srinagar conducts extensive visit of Yatra Transit Camp Pantha Chowk

Ahead of commencement of annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2024, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today conducted extensive visit of Yatra Transit Camp, Pantha Chowk to take the stock of arrangements being made for the convenience of pilgrims and smooth conduct of yatra.

During the visit, the DC inspected the physical status of various facilities at the site including electricity, drinking water, sanitation, parking space besides medical facilities.

On the occasion, he directed ADC Srinagar to appoint a Nodal Officer for close coordination among departments to ensure all the arrangements are put in place before 18th of June.

Also, he directed Ex. Engineer R&B to ensure macadamization of approach roads besides the completion of repairing works of temporary accommodation sheds.

Similarly, Executive Engineer PDD was directed to expedite electricity fitting besides installation of adequate number of ceiling fans in each transit accommodation shed.

Regarding adequate parking space to accommodate about five thousand pilgrims daily, DC asked concerned Officer of SSCL to spare a portion of Smart City Bus terminal Pantha Chowk for the period of yatra for parking of vehicles. Moreover, he stressed on hastening the leveling of the surface of premises of Yatri Niwas Pantha Chowk for making adequate parking space available.

Further, he also inspected the spaces where Langars shall be established to serve food to the pilgrims during their stay at the camp. On the occasion, he asked concerned to apply through proper channels for the permission of setting up Langars at Yatri Niwas.

The DC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Syed Ahmad Kataria, Superintendent of Traffic Police, Srinagar, Executive Engineers of R&B, PHE, PDD and Officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Health and other Departments.