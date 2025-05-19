Pedestrian injured after being hit by bus in Lal Chowk, Srinagar

A pedestrian was injured on Sunday in a road accident near the Chief Electoral Office in Srinagar after being hit by a bus belonging to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

According to police, the bus bearing registration number UP 32BG 7588 struck a man identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, a resident of Karfalee Mohalla, Habbakadal, Srinagar.

The injured was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital for medical treatment. His condition is stable and is being treated at the hospital.

Meanwhile police reached the spot soon after the incident and have taken cognizance of the matter. Further details are awaited.