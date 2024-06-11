Breaking

NHM J&K releases ranking of Public Health facilities on HMIS (JK e-Sahaj) for April 2024

National Health Mission J&K today released the ranking of Public Health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), (JK e-Sahaj) for the month of April 2024.

In the category of New Govt. Medical Colleges (GMCs) of Associated Hospitals of Govt. Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by GMC Rajouri followed by GMC Kathua, GMC Udhampur, GMC Baramulla and GMC Doda. Bottom five in this category includes MCCH Anantnag, GMC Handwara and GMC Anantnag.

In the category of District Hospitals first rank has been clinched by DH Shopian, followed by DH Reasi, DH Ganderbal, DH Kishtwar and Govt Hospital, Gandhi Nagar. Bottom five in this category includes DH Ramban, DH Kulgam, DH JLNM Srinagar, DH Samba and DH Pulwama.

In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), first rank has been clinched by CHC Hira Nagar Kathua, followed by CHC Langate, Kupwara, CHC Kralgund Kupwara, CHC Mendhar Poonch and CHC Nagam, Budgam. Bottom five in this category includes CHC Thanamandi, Rajouri, CHC Yaripora, Kulgam, CHC Zachaldara Kupwara, CHC Ramnagar, Udhampur and CHC Khansaheb, Budgam.

JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration in J&K) initiative was formally launched on 4th November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat, by the Honourable Lt Governor, J&K for different types of facilities i.e. Tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres. JK E -Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Govt. of India.

Hospital Ranking has been assigned for different categories of facilities i.e. Associated Hospitals of Govt. Medical Colleges, District Hospitals and CHCs. The ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record), registration of IPD patients and Patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e-Sahaj for the month of April 2024, on a real time basis. The detailed list of facilities is shared on NHM website.

