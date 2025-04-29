Sakeena Itoo assesses impact of social welfare schemes across Jammu and Kashmir

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today urged the heads of different sectors of Social Welfare Department (SWD) to adopt ‘citizen-first’ approach for delivering public services and successful implementation of welfare schemes on the ground.

The Minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting to assess the impact and progress on implementation of various schemes operated by SWD across Jammu and Kashmir.

Commissioner Secretary SWD, Sanjeev Verma; Director Social Welfare Jammu/Kashmir, Mission Directors of POSHAN, Vatsalya/Shakti, WDC and SC/ST Corporation, Secretaries of Advisory Boards of SC, OBC and Phahari speaking people, Executive Director Rehabilitation Council and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Minister assessed the achievements of the department for the year 2024-25 and also deliberated on various aspects to strategize actionable plans for 2025-26.

Addressing the officers in the meeting, Sakeena emphasized on a fostering a greater collaboration between departments and agencies to ensure a cohesive approach towards effective implementation of social welfare schemes. She called for maximising community involvement in scheme implementation to ensure greater ownership and participation of the general public.

The Minister also called streamlining the processes involved in scheme implementation, which will eventually improve the service delivery for public. She directed the officers that beneficiaries should be facilitated at all levels and inordinate delays should be avoided. “Beneficiaries must not face avoidable delays or procedural hurdles. Our systems should reflect the spirit of compassion and efficiency that these welfare schemes are founded upon”, Sakeena stated.

While reviewing the on-ground impact of these schemes, Sakeena asked the officers to establish a robust monitoring mechanisms to track progress and effectiveness of these schemes, besides identify challenges during implementation process. She also called for employing innovative approaches and data-driven decision-making during scheme implementation to uplift the most vulnerable sections of society.

While reviewing Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS), the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), pension schemes for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, and Ladli Beti and PMMVY schemes for the welfare of girl children and pregnant women, the Minister called for regular audits, better inter-departmental coordination, and use of technology to enhance transparency and accountability in their implementation.

The Minister also directed the officers to hold monthly grievance redressal camps through their field offices to gather feedback directly from beneficiaries and ensure timely resolution of issues. She underlined the importance of public awareness campaigns so that eligible citizens are fully informed of their entitlements.

During the meeting, each departmental head presented their performance reports through PowerPoint presentations detailing progress achieved and future roadmaps.