Jammu and Kashmir Police on tuesday said that the repatriation of mother of Martyr cop Mudasir Aka Bindas is false and baseless.

In a statement issued here, A Police Spokesperson said that reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged repatriation of the mother of Shaheed Constable Mudasir Ahmad @ Bindaas are false, baseless, and categorically denied.

Baramulla Police urges the public and media to refrain from spreading misinformation, reads the statement.