CM Omar Abdullah inaugurates e-SEHAT App, one-stop healthcare solution for J&K citizens

Jammu, April 16: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today launched the e-SEHAT App ; a comprehensive, one-stop digital solution designed to cater to the healthcare needs of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, including citizens, doctors and medical professionals.

The Chief Minister congratulated the team for developing such an elaborate and wide-ranging application that addresses the health needs of J&K’s citizens.

He suggested making the app more user-friendly and incorporating additional features, including the integration of the appointment system of empanelled private health institutions.

The Chief Minister also directed the concerned authorities to conduct hands-on training through scheduled workshops for the staff to familiarize them with the application. “Once the staff is trained, awareness campaigns can be launched to educate the public about the app and its benefits,” he said.

To ensure effective implementation and monitoring, he called for regular reviews — weekly by the Secretary, Health & Medical Education; monthly by the Chief Secretary; and quarterly by the Minister In-charge — to assess the app’s performance and progress.

The launch event was attended by Minister for Health & Medical Education Sakeena Itoo, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Dheeraj Gupta, Secretary Health & Medical Education Syed Abid Rashid, DG BISAG-N, Principals of various Government Medical Colleges, Medical Superintendents, HoDs and other concerned officials.

Earlier, Secretary H&ME Syed Abid Rashid gave a detailed presentation outlining the objectives, purpose, and target users of the SEHAT App.

He informed that the department has developed a cutting-edge digital application designed to guide and support patients and their attendants in accessing healthcare facilities and services across both public and private sectors in Jammu & Kashmir.

He stated that the SEHAT App is a smart e-health solution offering tele-diagnosis and first opinion for healthcare needs. Useable from home, offices, or hospitals, the app is especially beneficial in remote areas and serves a broad range of users including the general public, patients, healthcare professionals, medical students, and aspirants of medical and paramedical courses.

The SEHAT App offers a wide array of features aimed at improving healthcare access and delivery across Jammu & Kashmir. It provides detailed information related to healthcare institutions, including doctors’ availability, options for appointment bookings, diagnostic and surgical services, as well as tele-consultation, telemedicine, and emergency care. For the general public, the app includes tools for health promotion and disease prevention, an AI-powered symptoms checker, health tracking capabilities, medication reminders, integration with wearable devices, and multilingual support.

Healthcare professionals can benefit from secure messaging, access to Electronic Health Records (EHR), prescription and billing management, lab result integration, academic resources, and opportunities for research.

The app also supports medical students by offering information on academic courses, hostel accommodations, library facilities, and student exchange programs.

Additionally, SEHAT includes helpline services for hospital assistance, ambulance information, and feedback mechanisms.

It facilitates a coordinated referral mechanism through hospital networking for efficient patient transfers and emergency support. The app also provides comprehensive details on health insurance schemes such as PMJAY, CGHS, and ECHS.

Furthermore, it promotes skill development through CPR and Basic Life Support (BLS) training, workshops, and various continuing education programs.

The Secretary emphasized that the SEHAT App is aimed at strengthening collaboration between healthcare providers, patients and insurers by improving communication and facilitating access to healthcare resources.