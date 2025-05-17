“We want Amarnath Yatra to be incident-free,” says CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the tourism sector has been badly affected and the administration is now focusing on ensuring a safe and incident-free Amarnath Yatra.

“Tourism has been hit quite badly. We hardly have any tourists coming in the summer season. We are now focusing on the Amarnath Yatra. We want the Amarnath Yatra to pass incident-free. We want the devotees coming for the Amarnath Yatra to go back safe and sound after their visit,” Abdullah said.

The JK CM was chairing a meeting with the Hoteliers Association at the Civil Secretariat. He held the meeting to discuss the concerns of the Hoteliers after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which had significantly impacted tourism in the region.

CM Abdullah assured the various stakeholders present at the meeting that the government is fully committed to supporting the sector and will carefully consider their valuable suggestions.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister called for the formulation of a comprehensive and well-thought-out tourism revival plan, according to an official release.

“This is my suggestion for your consideration that we thoughtfully shape and finalise this plan without undue haste,” he said.

He proposed that a robust tourism revival strategy be jointly developed with the Tourism Department after the conclusion of this year’s Shri Amarnath ji Yatra, added the release.

The package, he said, should extend support to hotels, houseboats, shikaras, taxis, handicrafts and explore innovative models such as unique shopping festivals on the analogy of those in Dubai.

“We should also consider engaging artists for cultural performances, restarting the laser fountain shows, and introducing other attractions to enhance the tourist experience,” the Chief Minister added.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by the tourism sector, Omar Abdullah said, “I understand the challenges many of you are grappling with, be it managing establishments, retaining employees, or dealing with fixed overheads. Many among you are under pressure due to bank loans.”

He expressed particular concern for small-scale entrepreneurs who have recently taken loans to purchase tourist taxis, deluxe minibuses or built guest accommodations in their homes, added the release.

“In this regard, I plan to engage with the Tourism Department and relevant authorities to advocate for a dedicated relief package from the Government of India,” he said.

“A comprehensive package should cater to individuals affected in the border areas, where homes and shops have been damaged. For the tourism sector, we will explore the possibility of loan deferments for at least two quarters, which would provide temporary relief and reduce financial stress on stakeholders,” the Chief Minister stated.

Highlighting the ongoing interest in J-K as a tourism destination, Omar Abdullah said there is already enthusiasm for promotional activities and FAM (Familiarisation) tours.

“I have been receiving calls from individuals and organisations eager to promote Jammu and Kashmir and bring back tourists in large numbers,” he said, adding that he would personally participate in joint promotional campaigns as the situation stabilises.

The Chief Minister assured the gathering that he would take up the issue of financial support and interest relief directly with the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister, and other senior central government officials.

“We will approach this in a structured and result-oriented manner,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, speaking on cross-border tensions, Omar Abdullah said, “There is no report of any ceasefire violation in the border areas, on the Line of Control. We are assessing the damage (due to cross-border firing by Pakistan) and once the damage assessment report is prepared, we will prepare a compensation package.”

Speaking on the all-party delegation visiting key partner countries to highlight India’s fight against cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor, he said, “In the past, after the Parliament attack, during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, some parliamentary delegations were sent to many countries. This is a good opportunity to put forth India’s voice.”

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 killed 26 tourists. After the attack India destroyed nine terror site in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

