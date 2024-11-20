Road Accident in Punjab Claims Life of Anantnag Youth, Brother injured 

A youth was killed while as his brother was injured after they met with an accident in Damtal area of Punjab.

Officials told that yesterday around 10pm that a vehicle hit two brothers at Damtal resulting in critical injuries to both of them.

They were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment where one of the brother was declared brought dead. While as another one is being treated at a hospital.

They have been identified as Sharafat Ahmad Khan (Deceased) and Rifakat Ahmad Khan resident of Brariangan Shangus Anantnag.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)