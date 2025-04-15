Registrations begin for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Registrations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra started on Tuesday. Visuals showed huge queues of people waiting to register.

Rohit, a devotee, said that health checkups were being conducted for the devotees signing up for the yatra.

“I am very excited… this is my second time going for the Amarnath yatra. Devotees who have signed up for the yatra have to undergo health checkups,” he said.

Sonia Mehra, an excited devotee, said that this was her second time going for the Amarnath yatra.

“I am very excited for the Amarnath Yatra this year. This is my second time going for it… I hope I get to do this yatra every year,” said Mehra, speaking to ANI.

The Yatra is all set to commence on July 3 this year, simultaneously from both routes–the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The Yatra will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Dates for the yatra were announced by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on March 5 during the 48th Board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan.

The board proposed various measures and interventions to further improve the facilities and services for the devotees.

Considering the likely increased inflow of pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, the meeting discussed measures for enhancing lodgement capacity at centres in Jammu, Srinagar, and other locations, operationalising Yatri facilitation centres for e-KYC, issuing RFID cards, and on-spot registration of pilgrims at a number of locations, including Nowgam and Katra Railway Stations.

It was further discussed that these facilities must also be suitably enhanced at Baltal, Pahalgam, Nunwan, and Pantha Chowk Srinagar, as per the requirements.

Reviewing the progress achieved on various ongoing works undertaken by the line departments, the Lieutenant Governor stressed the need to ensure adequate arrangements and requisite amenities at various locations en route to the Yatra. (ANI)