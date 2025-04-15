India’s Haj quota rises to 1.75 lakh in 2025: Minority Affairs Ministry

The Minority Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said that India’s Haj quota for the year 2025 is 1,75,025, a rise from 1,36,020 in 2014- the same year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi first took charge.

The Ministry further said that all necessary preparations–flights, transport, Mina camps, accommodation, and services–were completed per Saudi guidelines.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said, “The Government of India accords high priority to facilitating the Haj pilgrimage for Indian Muslims. Due to sustained efforts, India’s Haj quota has risen from 136,020 in 2014 to 175,025 in 2025–finalized annually by Saudi authorities.”

“The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), through the Haj Committee of India, is managing arrangements for 122,518 pilgrims in the current year under the main quota. All necessary preparations–flights, transport, Mina camps, accommodation, and services–were completed per Saudi guidelines,” ministry added.

The Ministry stated that the remaining quota was allotted to 26 Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs).

“The remaining quota was allotted, as customary, to Private Tour Operators. Due to updated Saudi norms, MoMA consolidated 800+ operators into 26 Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs), and allocated quota to them well in advance,” the Ministry stated.

“However, the CHGOs failed to meet critical Saudi deadlines and could not finalize required contracts for Mina camps, accommodation, and transportation–despite repeated reminders,” it added.

The ministry also mentioned that India engaged with the Saudi Arabian government on ministerial levels to secure accommodations.

“The Government of India engaged with Saudi authorities at multiple levels, including Ministerial.

The Saudi Haj Ministry raised concerns about pilgrims’ safety, especially in Mina, given the extreme heat and limited space. The Saudi side informed that due to delays, Mina space was already occupied, and no deadline extensions would be given to any country this year,” as per the statement.

The Saudi Haj Ministry has now agreed to re-open the Haj portal for 10,000 pilgrims.

“Thanks to the Government’s intervention, the Saudi Haj Ministry has agreed to re-open the Haj (Nusuk) Portal for CHGOs to accommodate 10,000 pilgrims, based on current availability in Mina. MoMA has issued urgent directions to CHGOs to complete their process without delay. India remains appreciative of any further gesture from Saudi authorities to accommodate more pilgrims,” the statement said.

This year, Haj is expected to take place between June 4 to June 9, 2025. (ANI)