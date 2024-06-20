Reasi terror attack: J&K police arrests prime accused

Jammu, June 19:In a significant development, police have arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) believed to be a prime suspect in facilitating and providing logistical support to terrorists responsible for the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in the Reasi district of Jammu on June 9.

The attack resulted in the death of nine pilgrims and injuries to 33 others.

The Over Ground Worker (OGW), identified as Hakamdeen, was apprehended in Reasi and is a resident of Rajouri. “The so called Over Ground Worker (OGW), facilitated the terrorists in executing the attack on the bus,” SSP Reasi, Mohita Sharma, stated during a press conference.

Hakamdeen has been accused of providing shelter, food, and guidance to the terrorists, assisting them multiple times, including the day of the attack. “He acted as a guide and helped the terrorists reach the attack site,” SSP Sharma added.

On June 9, terrorists opened fire on the bus, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle to plunge into a gorge. Hakamdeen admitted to being present the attack site and hearing gunshots. Following the attack, he led the terrorists out of the area.

Further investigation revealed that the terrorists had stayed at Hakamdeen’s residence the day before the incident. He received Rs 6,000 for his assistance.

Around 150 individuals have been rounded up in connection with the Reasi terror attack. SSP Sharma emphasised that the interrogation and investigation are ongoing. “We will not stop until the terrorists are either arrested or neutralised,” she asserted.