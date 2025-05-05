LG Sinha, CM flag off first batch of Haj pilgrims from J&K

Srinagar, May 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Chief Minister today flagged off the first batch of Haj pilgrims from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at Srinagar International Airport.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the pilgrims, extending his greetings and best wishes for a safe journey and a spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage. He prayed for peace and prosperity in the Union Territory and the well-being of all.

“I extend my heartiest greetings and felicitations to all pilgrims undertaking the sacred Haj journey. This divine pilgrimage is a call from the Almighty and represents a cherished, lifelong dream. The Central Government remains committed to ensuring the best possible arrangements for the comfort and well-being of the pilgrims,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

This year, approximately 3,622 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir will undertake the Haj pilgrimage. Srinagar International Airport is scheduled to operate 11 special flights between May 4 and May 15, 2025, to facilitate around 3,132 pilgrims from J&K and 242 from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

On arrival in Jeddah, the pilgrims will be received by the Consulate General of India, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. The Lieutenant Governor also acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders involved in the smooth organization of the pilgrimage.

Interacting with the pilgrims, the Chief Minister expressed his hope for their well-being and a spiritually fulfilling Haj-e-Baitullah. He urged them to pray for lasting peace, prosperity and progress in Jammu and Kashmir, and for protection of its people from suffering and adversity.

The pilgrims expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the elaborate and efficient arrangements made at both the Hajj House and Srinagar International Airport.

Elaborate facilities have been put in place for the convenience of the pilgrims, including smooth transportation, boarding & lodging, luggage verification, security screening, refreshment, food, prayer arrangements, distribution of travel documents and prompt issuance of boarding passes.

Among others present included Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam; along with members of the J&K Haj Committee and senior officers from the Airport Authority, Civil Administration, and Police.