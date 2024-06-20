PM Modi’s arrival in Kashmir for International Yoga Day a matter of pride: LG Sinha

Srinagar, June 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that it is a matter of pride for the people of J&K that Prime Minister NarendraModi will perform yoga in Kashmir on 10th International Yoga Day on June 21.

PM Modi, along with over 7,000 participants, will practice yoga near Dal Lake on June 21 which marks his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir in his third term as Prime Minister.

The two-day visit is being organized by the J&K administration in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush. Participants from several districts have been invited to join this grand celebration.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, LG Sinha said that PM Modi has special connection with Jammu and Kashmir which influenced his decision to celebrate International Yoga Day in Srinagar.

He said that the recent hosting of the G20 summit in J&K has significantly boosted tourism and attracted visitors from various countries who previously had not explored the J&K.

Sinha said that PM Modi’s visit will further boost the tourism sector and will encourage more tourists to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

He praised the efforts of the administration in organizing the event, which aims to promote the benefits of yoga and maintain a sense of unity and well-being among the participants.

He further said that preparations are underway for the event, with significant arrangements made for security, logistics, and participant accommodation. The administration is eager to showcase the UT’s beauty and hospitality to the national and international community.

This historic event is expected to draw significant attention, highlighting the cultural and natural splendor of Jammu and Kashmir while promoting the universal appeal of yoga.

Sinha said that over the past decade, yoga has gained widespread recognition both nationally and internationally, with more than 23.5 crore people participating in International Yoga Day events so far.

In Jammu and Kashmir alone, last year saw participation from 23 lakh people in Yoga Day activities, LG Sinha said adding that increasing number of people practicing yoga daily for a stress-free life.

Discussing PM Modi’s relationship with the people of Kashmir, Sinha stated that they share a strong bond with the Prime Minister, as evidenced by the massive turnout at his public meeting at Bakshi Stadium in March.

He dismissed claims of any distance between the people of J&K and PM Modi, citing the Prime Minister’s continued engagement with local residents through various mediums.

Sinha also acknowledged PM Modi’s appreciation for local achievements, such as exceptional work by weavers and innovative initiatives by the youth who contribute significantly to the UT’s economic growth.